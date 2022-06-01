Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 369,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,930,716. The company has a market cap of $409.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

