Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$855.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

FFH traded down C$9.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$692.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,925. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$493.00 and a 52 week high of C$716.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$682.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$633.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$21.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

