Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.23. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 18,087 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,476,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

