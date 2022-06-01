Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 56,155 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $5,480,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

