Feathercoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $298.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

