Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 619,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.9 days.

OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $$26.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Finning International has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

