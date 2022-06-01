FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Market Capitalization Hits $36.03 Million

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $36.03 million and $13.65 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00457448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008350 BTC.

FirmaChain Coin Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 630,183,790 coins and its circulating supply is 457,436,738 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

