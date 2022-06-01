Flux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.37 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Flux has a total market capitalization of $155.53 million and $19.37 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00073655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00068642 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,176,567 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

