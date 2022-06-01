Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,065. The company has a market capitalization of $982.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.