Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $59.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:FTS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Fortis has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

