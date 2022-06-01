Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.
Shares of Fortis stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. Fortis has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33.
About Fortis (Get Rating)
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.
