Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. 972,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

