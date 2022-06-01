Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

