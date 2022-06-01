Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 2,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,820. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 56.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

