Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. 2,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,820. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 56.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.