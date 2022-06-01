Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Update

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,703,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 2,112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of FRHLF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 214,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,099. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

