Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $254.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

