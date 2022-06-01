Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Frontier Investment has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

