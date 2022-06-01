Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 978,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FLL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 196,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,671. The company has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

