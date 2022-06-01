Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 147,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.40. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

