GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 96,000 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 228,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,782,148. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

