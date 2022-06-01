GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 325,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,804,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

