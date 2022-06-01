GAM Holding AG Sells 464 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. 85,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

