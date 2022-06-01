Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Trading 13.6% Higher

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Gaztransport & Technigaz from €96.00 ($103.23) to €106.00 ($113.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

