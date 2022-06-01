GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Up 30.7% in May

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

GDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 43.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 39,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in GDS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 92,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,119. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

