General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Billion

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.47 billion. General Electric reported sales of $18.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $76.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.54 billion to $85.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

GE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 185,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

