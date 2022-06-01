General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

