GenesisX (XGS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $18,608.36 and $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,500,410 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.