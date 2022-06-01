Genuine Parts Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 986,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

