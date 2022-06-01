Gillson Capital LP Decreases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:AFG traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,742. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

