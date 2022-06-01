Gillson Capital LP Grows Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,253 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Owl Rock Capital worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 22,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,891. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

