Gillson Capital LP Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PB traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,574. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

