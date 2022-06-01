Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GLT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

