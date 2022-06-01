Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) by 12,287.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,052 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCAA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

