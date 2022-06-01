Glazer Capital LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000.

Get Crypto 1 Acquisition alerts:

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAOOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.