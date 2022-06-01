Glazer Capital LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.40% of Valor Latitude Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLAT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

