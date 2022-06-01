Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 226,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

