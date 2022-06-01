Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 47,129 Shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners II were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

GTPB opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

