Glazer Capital LLC Sells 186,065 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,065 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.09% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 108,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

