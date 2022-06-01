Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Colicity worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Colicity by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Colicity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Colicity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colicity stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

