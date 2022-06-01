Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.26

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 132488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLP. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,875.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

