Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

TSE GWR opened at C$18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.19. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$16.99 and a 1 year high of C$25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.68 million and a P/E ratio of 67.92.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.