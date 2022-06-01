GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,106. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $103,675,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $81,213,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

