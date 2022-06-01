GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $9,164,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $28,838,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

