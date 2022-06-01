Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $45.28 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Apollo Global Management worth $45,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 515,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 379,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

