Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $311.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

