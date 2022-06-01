Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 169 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 147,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $418.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.36. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

