Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $664.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

