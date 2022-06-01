Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 142,204 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,204 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of NRG Energy worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 326,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

