GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

GNY (GNY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 13% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $27,913.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

