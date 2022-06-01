Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.04% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDMV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16,459.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

HDMV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 9,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

